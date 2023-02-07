MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police officers responded to a call early Tuesday morning about an active disturbance.

According to a release by the Menasha Police Department, officers arrived to deal with the disturbance just after 8 a.m. on the 1100 block of De Pere Street.

Authorities were made aware that a man inside a home had poured gasoline all over and was threatening to burn it down.

The man was allegedly uncooperative with police and resisted arrest while getting physical with some of the officers.

Officers were able to take the man into custody and he is at the Winnebago County Jail on criminal charges.

Authorities say two officers were injured during the arrest attempt. One of the officers was reportedly treated at a local hospital for breathing complications. The officer has since been released.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the scene to clean up the gasoline and officers say there is no danger to the public.

No other details were released. Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.