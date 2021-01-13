NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Two Menominee women sentenced to prison after distributing Fentanyl

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Menominee women received prison sentences for distributing Fentanyl which lead to a man dying from an overdose.

Two former residents of the Menominee Indian Reservation, 47-year-old Jacquelyn Grignon and 38-year-old Lottie Tucker, received prison sentences for their role in distrubuting Fentanyl.

According to court documents, around Mar. 20, 2020, Grignon received what she thought was heroin, but actually was Fentanyl, from Tucker. Grignon used some of the Fentanyl and then sold some of it to others.

Two people, a 32-year old man and a 16-year old boy, overdosed on the Fentanyl they received from Grignon. The 32-year old man died from the overdose, and the 16-year-old was revived, but he still required hospitalization.

A search warrant at Tucker’s residence on the Menominee Indian Reservation led to the discovery of additional Fentanyl, along with methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to a release, Tucker pleaded guilty on Oct. 7, 2020, to Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. Grignon pleaded guilty on Oct 8, 2020, to the Distribution of Fentanyl.

At a hearing on Jan. 5, Tucker received a total sentence of 78 months in prison, followed by four years on supervised release, from Judge William C. Griesbach.

At a hearing on Jan. 12, Judge Griesbach sentenced Grignon to a total sentence of four years in prison, followed by four years on supervised release.

Judge Griesbach described the circumstances surrounding the overdoses as a “terrible injustice.”

Judge Griesbach also emphasized the need to deter others who might consider engaging in the sale and distribution of controlled substances.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

