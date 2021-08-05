Two million dehumidifiers recalled due to fire hazards, $17M lost in property damage

(WFRV) – Two million dehumidifiers, sold nationwide, are being recalled after 107 incidents relating to the defective product were reported resulting in millions of dollars lost in property damage.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), a manufacturer, New Widetech, received 107 incident reports of dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching on fire resulting in a total loss of about $17 million in property damage.

The USCPSC confirmed that around two million of the defective dehumidifiers were sold at local and popular retail stores including Lowe’s stores, Costco, Walmart, and Menards, between February 2009 through August 2017 costing anywhere between $120 and $430.

Officials remind consumers that this recall is only for the following dehumidifiers:

25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

Recalled Commercial Cool Dehumidifier

Recalled AeonAir dehumidifier

Recalled Amana dehumidifier

Recalled ArcticAire dehumidifier

Recalled Classic dehumidifier

Recalled Danby dehumidifier

Recalled Danby Designer dehumidifier

Recalled Danby Premiere dehumidifier

Recalled De’Longhi dehumidifier

Recalled Edgestar dehumidifier

Recalled Friedrich dehumidifier

Recalled Generations dehumidifier

Recalled Haier dehumidifier

Recalled Honeywell dehumidifier

Recalled Idylis dehumidifier

Recalled Ivation dehumidifier

Recalled perfect aire dehumidifier

Recalled SuperClima dehumidifier

Recalled Whirlpool dehumidifier

Recalled Whynter dehumidifier

Consumers can find the brand name, model number, and pint capacity on their dehumidifier by checking the nameplate sticker on the back of the product. See an example of the nameplate below.

Example Rating Sticker located on the back of recalled dehumidifiers

Officials say that due to burn and fire hazards posed by this product, consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will reportedly be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.