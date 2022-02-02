GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Two more arrested in UWGB burning body case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two more people were arrested, including one facing a homicide charge, for their alleged involvement in the homicide of a 36-year-old that was found near the UWGB campus.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, two additional arrests were made in the homicide of Jason Mendez-Ramos. Mendez-Ramos was found dead near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

The two people that were arrested are:

  • Pedro Santiago-Marquez
  • Alexander Burgos-Mojica
  • Alexander Burgos-Mojica
  • Pedro Santiago-Marquez

Santiago-Marquez has a charge of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Burgos-Mojica is charged with Harboring/Aiding a Felon.

The criminal complaint says that first responders saw flames in a wooded area next to a UW-Green Bay trail that was approximately five to ten feet high.

The fire was later extinguished and first responders found Mendez-Ramos’s body that was engulfed in the flames. This happened on Sept. 28, 2021.

Back in early Jan., 29-year-old Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia was charged for mutilating a corpse.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights