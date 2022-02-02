Two more arrested in UWGB burning body case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two more people were arrested, including one facing a homicide charge, for their alleged involvement in the homicide of a 36-year-old that was found near the UWGB campus.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, two additional arrests were made in the homicide of Jason Mendez-Ramos. Mendez-Ramos was found dead near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

The two people that were arrested are:

Pedro Santiago-Marquez

Alexander Burgos-Mojica

Alexander Burgos-Mojica

Pedro Santiago-Marquez

Santiago-Marquez has a charge of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Burgos-Mojica is charged with Harboring/Aiding a Felon.

The criminal complaint says that first responders saw flames in a wooded area next to a UW-Green Bay trail that was approximately five to ten feet high.

The fire was later extinguished and first responders found Mendez-Ramos’s body that was engulfed in the flames. This happened on Sept. 28, 2021.

Back in early Jan., 29-year-old Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia was charged for mutilating a corpse.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.