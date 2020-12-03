Two more teens arrested after shots fired, vehicle stolen along lakeshore

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two additional teenagers have been arrested by the U.S. Marshalls and turned over to Sheboygan Police officers in connection with a multi-jurisdiction incident in early November.

Sheboygan Police say a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male from Milwaukee were arrested by the Marshalls Service and turned over to officers Thursday.

They are being referred for charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Car Jacking, and Attempted Car Jacking, all while being armed with a dangerous weapon.

No other suspects are being sought in this investigation, according to police, but the investigation remains ongoing in cooperation with Manitowoc Police.

On Nov. 9, authorities confirmed that they were searching for a stolen vehicle after a lakeshore incident.

According to police, a vehicle had been stolen in Manitowoc earlier in the day. The individuals in that stolen vehicle allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle in Sheboygan, but the driver drove away from them.

The suspects then fired an unknown number of rounds at the vehicle as it drove away. While the vehicle was struck by gunfire, police say nobody was injured.

Shortly after this, Sheboygan Police say a vehicle was stolen from its owner in the 1300 block of N. 15th Street afer a suspect pointed a gun at the owner.

Both stolen vehicles left the area and were located by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department on I-43.

The stolen vehicle from Manitowoc was eventually stopped just south of the City of Belgium in Ozaukee County after spike strips were deployed.

Two individuals fled the vehicle, but were located nearby after a search was conducted by several law enforcement agencies.

Sheboygan Police say two people, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were taken into custody.

The vehicle stolen from Sheboygan has not been located at this time. Sheboygan Police say the vehicle is a red 2015 Ford Edge Sport Utility vehicle with Wisconsin registration plates 444DSW.

There is no word yet on if the stolen vehicle has been recovered.