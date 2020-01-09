Two new AED’s donated to Outagamie Sheriff’s office

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – New life saving tools were placed in the hands of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department today.

Two new AED’s were donated by the Gold Cross HeartStart Foundation as tribute to the life saving efforts made last August on a Town of Ellington man.

Jeremy Trost went into sudden cardiac arrest and his partner Josh Koleske had to administer CPR for several minutes after the initial officers on the scene were not equipped with AED’s.

Town of Ellington emergency medical responders finally arrived and used an AED to help save Jeremy’s life.

Josh’s cousin Emie Phillips is now working to raise the funds needed to equip every Outagamie County squad with a new AED.