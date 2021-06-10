WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Two New London residents charged for involvement in 2 overdose deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people have been charged for their involvement in the deaths of two people who overdosed.

According to the New London Police Department, on June 2 authorities took 30-year-old April Hardegan and 31-year-old Aaron Van Dyke into custody for the overdose deaths of a New London woman and a Waupaca County man. Both Hardegan and Van Dyke are from New London.

The two were charged in Waupaca County Court on June 10.

There is currently no further information available this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information comes out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

FVL beats Little Chute to advance to softball regional final

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc