Two New London residents charged for involvement in 2 overdose deaths

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people have been charged for their involvement in the deaths of two people who overdosed.

According to the New London Police Department, on June 2 authorities took 30-year-old April Hardegan and 31-year-old Aaron Van Dyke into custody for the overdose deaths of a New London woman and a Waupaca County man. Both Hardegan and Van Dyke are from New London.

The two were charged in Waupaca County Court on June 10.

There is currently no further information available this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information comes out.