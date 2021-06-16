Two new retail stores open up in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two new retail shops have opened in downtown Green Bay thanks to the Pop-Up Shop Program.

The first shop is T&M Inspirations which is located inside the Hyatt Regency Green Bay’s Breakout Center. T&M Inspirations showcases handmade artwork, apparel, décor and more. More information regarding their store can be found on their Facebook page.

On To The Next is the other shop which is located inside Hotel Northland’s retail space and offers secondhand ‘luxury’ and on-trend clothing. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

The Pop-Up Shop Program is designed to offer low-rate, short-term leases to locals that are looking to build a presence in downtown Green Bay. Anyone potentially looking to open their own business can test the waters through this program.

Applications are still open for those interested and can be found online. The program focuses on the Downtown and Olde Main Street Business Improvement Districts.

“We are proud to see the new pop-up shops flourishing in the downtown community,” says Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay Inc.