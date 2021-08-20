Two new stores open in Bay Park Square, two more coming soon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shoppers traversing Bay Park Square’s halls may notice some new stores that opened and others in the progress of opening.

According to officials, both The TurnStyle and Fallen Feathers Film have recently opened their doors. Fallen Feathers Film is located across from Express and next to Lenscrafters. They offer services that will turn photos, videos, film reels, cassettes, slides and more into digital media.

The TurnStyle also recently opened and is located across from Kay Jewelers and next to Journeys. This shop offers to buy, sell and consign premium men’s fashion labels.

The two stores that are opening soon are PLAGRND and Steinhafels. Steinhafels is taking the place that was formerly Younkers. There is no date as to when they are opening, the only information on when they will open is ‘coming soon’.

PLAGRND will open next to Steinhafels and is a clothing store that offers urban fashion with premium brands like Jordan Craig, Black Keys, Thrt and more. PLAGRND will be next to Express.

“We’re excited to offer this new lineup of urban style clothing stores to the local community and visitors,” said Mary Haase, director of marketing and business development.

More information on the stores can be found on Bay Park Square’s website.