MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Deer District is adding two new entertainment venues that will help bring more bucks to the Milwaukee area.

According to a release, the two concert venues will be developed and operated by FPC Live, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, hoping to add to the already lively location and growing economy.

“Deer District serves as a destination that’s redefining downtown Milwaukee, and bringing two new venues to Deer District will continue to solidify it as Milwaukee’s premier location for entertainment,” said Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development, Michael Belot.

Rendering of the new concert venues

These venues are anticipated to create more than 500 construction jobs, as well as bring several hundred full and part-time jobs to the community. The $50 million project will come at no cost to the City of Milwaukee.

The two locations are designed to hold various events, with one venue having a capacity of 4,000 and the other holding roughly 800 attendees.

FPC Live estimates the new sites will host more than 135 events per year, bringing an additional 200,000 fans to downtown Milwaukee annually.

“The Milwaukee Bucks and Deer District have continued to be incredible partners since the opening of Fiserv Forum in 2018, and they share in FPC Live’s vision for Milwaukee’s growth in the hospitality and entertainment ecosystem,” said President of FPC Live, Charlie Goldstone.

Construction will begin later in 2022 and open in late 2023.