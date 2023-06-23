GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some exciting news about two northeast Wisconsin chefs who are now onto the next round to become the country’s all-time favorite chef.

You might remember some of our past stories. Julie Baranek, the owner of Souper Day in Ashwaubenon, advanced in the national competition with “Taste of Home” magazine.

At stake are $25,000 dollars and a chance to meet famous chef Carla Hall.

Souper Day specializes in locally sourced soups and sandwiches with vegan and gluten-free options.

The second chef who is still in the competition from our viewing area is Wild Rose teacher Dave Clark.

He specializes in healthy, flavorful recipes on the budget that his students say are easy and fun to make.

He also has a Facebook page called Project Que.

You can help them both by voting online. But the time to vote is shorter, so you have to act quickly and vote every day.