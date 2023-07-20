ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WVRV) – It’s an exciting time for the Wisconsin foodie scene.

On the heels of the big announcement that the “Top Chef” show is filming next season in Wisconsin, now comes word of two finalists in the Favorite Chef competition who are from the northeast part of the state.

This could be a big boost for Souper Day business owner Julie Baranek and Wild Rose school teacher David Clark.

Both have until 9 p.m. Thursday to get enough votes for the final heat of this national competition.

Local 5 was there when they met for the first time today at Julie’s shop in the Revolution Market in Ashwaubenon.

Julie was serving up her renowned “crack” chicken sandwich. It’s called that because customers say it’s so addictive. She has vegan and gluten-free options too.

Meantime, Consumer Science teacher Dave was looking over locally sourced ingredients with his son Forrest for his gourmet recipes on a budget. He’s got a whole program to show how you’re never too young to eat healthy.

“It started with a group of 93, and I’m bouncing back between first and second,” Clark said of the competition. “I was just hoping to finish in the top half, and here I am battling for first.”

Julie said the past several weeks have been very exciting. “I never thought I was going to make it this many rounds. I’ve always been in the first place. I just kept rolling through. But today, tonight is the big one.”

Both are in separate groups, but if they clear this next round, they could find themselves in competition with each other.

