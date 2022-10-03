LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Oconto County residents were found dead Sunday and northeast Wisconsin deputies have arrested a person of interest.

According to a release, the Oconto County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about two people not breathing and with no pulse outside a home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd. in the Town of Little Suamico around 9 a.m. on Oct 2.

Deputies say first responders found the bodies of a 75-year-old man from Little Suamico and a 55-year-old woman also from Little Suamico outside.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies say they were able to determine their deaths to be a homicide.

Oconto County Sheriff’s personnel explain they identified a 27-year-old man from Little Suamico as a person of interest related to the deaths. Deputies found the 27-year-old a short time later in the City of Oconto.

The man was taken into custody without incident and is currently held in the Oconto County Jail on unrelated charges.

This case is presumed to be isolated, with the community not in any imminent danger. Deputies say this investigation is still active and in its early stages.