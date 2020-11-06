Two officers shot in southern Wisconsin, suspect on the run

DELAFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for a man that allegedly shot two police officers in Waukesha County on Friday.

Affiliate WDJT says two officers – one from the Hartland Police Department, another from the Delafield Police Department – were shot after midnight in Delafield. Both are currently hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to Delafield Police.

The suspect, identified as Nathaniel Benton, is described as a white man, about 6′ tall, 215 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a flat brim hat, sweatshirt, and possibly khakis.

WDJT reports officers were responding to what they thought was a hit-and-run crash when they were shot near Highway 83 and Golf Road.

No other information is available at this time.

Latest Stories