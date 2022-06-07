OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire & Rescue team is known to go above and beyond the call of duty. Whether it is attending community events or assisting a family of ducklings who fell into a sewer, the team works hard.

Firefighter/Paramedics Paul Friday and Hunter Resop went above and beyond a few months ago, and now their services are being rewarded as both were presented with the Stork Award.

The Stork Award is given to those who have helped deliver a newborn baby in a setting other than a hospital, which is exactly what Friday and Resop did.

The two were called to the scene for a woman in labor at home alone and eventually helped deliver Elijah Sanchez at the family home.

On Monday morning, the Sanchez family stopped over at Station 15 in Oshkosh to show their appreciation for the two men who helped deliver the child.