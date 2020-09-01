FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two Oshkosh schools transition to virtual learning due to staffing issues

Local News

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday, August 31, the Oshkosh Area School District announced that two schools – Oshkosh North High School and Merrill Middle School – will transition to Virtual Learning, effective immediately. Officials say the change is ‘due to staffing limitations and circumstances.’

“The District understands that Oshkosh North and Merrill Middle school students and staff were
eager to start the year in-person. While this is difficult news to share, please know that the
staffing challenges the District is navigating are not the result of staff being unwilling to work, or
not caring about our children and their education,” the Oshkosh School District said in its Monday release.

On Tuesday, OASD provided more details, saying the staffing issues was due to staff testing positive for COVID-19 and the need to quarantine several staff members essential to a face-to-face hybrid environment.

An announcement will be made when face-to-face Hybrid Learning will resume once the District has been notified of the number of quarantined days required for the critical staff members.

The Oshkosh Area School District released its reopening plan in early August.

