UTICA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say two women from Oshkosh are dead following a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Winnebago County.

According to a release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle rollover crash happened at 3:17 p.m. on County Road M just north of Banville Road in the town of Utica.

Upon arrival, first responders from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the Utica Fire Department, and the Oshkosh Fire Department say the vehicle was headed south before losing control, crossing the north lane of traffic, and entering into the ditch on the east side of the road where it then rolled several times.

Officials say they found the bodies of two 28 to 30-year-old women in the vehicle. Both women were from Oshkosh.

The crash caused two lanes of County Road M to be closed for about 3 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

At this time, no other details have been made available and deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office say the incident is under investigation.