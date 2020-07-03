Two people are without a home after trailer fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are without a home after a trailer fire late Thursday night.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to trailer #133. Upon arrival, crews noticed smoke and flames coming from the trailer.

Fire crews made their way through the trailer before extinguishing the flames. No other trailers were damaged at the time of the fire.

The resident of the trailer was not home at the time of the fire. According to the fire department, the trailer suffered an estimated $50,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshal.

