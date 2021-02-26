Two people arrested after rollover crash near Pulaski

(WFRV) – One person will be charged after a rollover crash that happened in Brown County on Thursday, February 25.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash with one person being ejected on Old Highway 29 and Highway 156 near Pulaski.

Through an investigation they found the vehicle had been traveling at high speeds and rolled over several times into a field.

The driver was ejected and was not responsive, the passenger had minor injuries and was not ejected from the vehicle. The driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Drug paraphernalia was found inside the car and it was suspected that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance during the crash. A field sobriety test couldn’t be performed due to the drivers injuries.

Both people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver, 31-year-old Darrin Hill of Oneida, will be charged by the Wisconsin State Patrol with OWI, fourth offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, 28-year-old Sheldon Hill was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

Brown County Sheriff’s are continuing the investigation.