Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Two people dead following a two-vehicle crash in Oconto County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 141 in the Town of Lena.

Around 5:35 p.m. Thursday evening, an SUV was traveling northbound near the on-ramp to CTH A when it collided with a truck that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the truck, a 73-year-old De Pere man and the driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old Oconto Falls woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the truck, a 70-year-old woman from De Pere was transported to an area hospital.

Due to the crash, a secondary accident involving two vehicles also occurred on the scene.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Oconto County officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories