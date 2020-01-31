Two people dead following a two-vehicle crash in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 141 in the Town of Lena.

Around 5:35 p.m. Thursday evening, an SUV was traveling northbound near the on-ramp to CTH A when it collided with a truck that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the truck, a 73-year-old De Pere man and the driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old Oconto Falls woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the truck, a 70-year-old woman from De Pere was transported to an area hospital.

Due to the crash, a secondary accident involving two vehicles also occurred on the scene.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Oconto County officials.