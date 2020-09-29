Two people dead in ‘suspicious death’ incident in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Bay Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead Monday night on the East Side of the city.

Police were dispatched to an apartment building just before 9 o’clock Monday night in the 500 block of Clement Street.

Police say they are calling this a ‘suspicious death’ investigation.

According to police Captain Ben Allen, two people were found dead inside the apartment building.

One male was found in the hallway and another male was found inside a second story apartment.

A forensics team is currently on-scene, working alongside detectives to gather evidence.

Despite the suspicious activity, police say the investigation is moving rather quickly.

All of the individuals involved are also believed to have known each other.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect– however– the public is not in any danger at this time.