FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two people found dead in Chilton, police investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating an incident where two people were found dead following a medical call to a Chilton residence.

According to the Chilton Police Department, on Jan. 19 around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call at a residence on North Madison Street. Two people were subsequently found dead.

Authorities say the investigation is a death investigation. The Chilton Police Department believes the public is not in any danger at this time.

The identifies of the deceased were not released at this time.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball