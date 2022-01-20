Two people found dead in Chilton, police investigating

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating an incident where two people were found dead following a medical call to a Chilton residence.

According to the Chilton Police Department, on Jan. 19 around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call at a residence on North Madison Street. Two people were subsequently found dead.

Authorities say the investigation is a death investigation. The Chilton Police Department believes the public is not in any danger at this time.

The identifies of the deceased were not released at this time.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.