Two people hurt after head-on collision from wrong-way driver

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Two people are hurt after a head-on collision from a wrong-way driver on Friday night.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:30 p.m., they received a report of a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 10 west of County Highway X and State Highway 110 in the town of Weyauwega in Waupaca County.

Officials say a 34-year-old Shiocton man was driving a pickup truck while traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided with another 23-year-old man from Oshkosh driving a car.

Both the drivers were transported to area hospitals and the 23-year-old driver was airlifted.

The condition of the drivers is not currently known and officials say they are not revealing any further information.

