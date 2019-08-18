Two people in the hospital after two-vehicle accident

TOWN OF FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a motor vehicle accident with injuries to the occupants of the vehicles around 2:19 p.m. along HWY 49 about a quarter mile north of Tri County Rd. by the township of Fremont.

Officials say a southbound Jeep SUV operated by a 29-year-old man from Berlin lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline. The Jeep SUV then struck a vehicle heading northbound.

The northbound vehicle was operated by a 57-year-old woman from Waupaca. The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV was transported to ThedaCare in Neenah by helicopter for his injuries. The SUV also had two dogs in the vehicle. The animals were transported to a vet clinic to be checked for possible injuries.

Authorities say the highway was closed for an hour and a half.

The accident remains under investigation and names are not being released at this time.