(WFRV) – An investigation into a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections is underway as at least four people from Wisconsin have been infected.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, it is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections that are reportedly linked to cantaloupes. Multiple other agencies including the DATCP, local health departments and federal partners are also investigating.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 43 people in 15 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella. This reportedly includes at least four people from Wisconsin.

The following products have been recalled due to the suspicion of Salmonella-contamination:

Whole fresh cantaloupes with a label that says ‘Malichita’, ‘4050’, and ‘Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique’ sold between October 16 and October 23.

ALDI cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with best-by dates between October 27 and October 31.

More information about the products affected by the recall can be found on the DHS’s website.

Anyone who bought the recalled cantaloupe products is advised to not eat them and throw them away. Those who ate any recalled cantaloupe and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis are advised to contact a doctor right away.

No additional information was provided.