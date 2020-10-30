Two people injured after a vehicle crashed into home in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured in a crash after a vehicle crashed into a house late Thursday night.

According to Green Bay Police, officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of West Mason Street and the 600 block of South Norwood Street.

The vehicle crashed into a home within the 600 block of S. Norwood street. Two people were taken to a local hospital for injures, however the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

