GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured in a crash after a vehicle crashed into a house late Thursday night.
According to Green Bay Police, officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of West Mason Street and the 600 block of South Norwood Street.
The vehicle crashed into a home within the 600 block of S. Norwood street. Two people were taken to a local hospital for injures, however the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
- Search for missing duck hunter in Manitowoc County
- Two people injured after a vehicle crashed into home in Green Bay
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Virtual ‘American Romantics; Piano Pieces for Four Hands’ slated
- Fox Valley Lutheran rallies in five set thriller, Luxemburg-Casco cruises into sectional finals
- Seymour rolls into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks