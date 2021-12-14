Two people injured after crash in Green Lake County

TOWN OF SENECA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured after a two-vehicle accident in Green Lake County that happened Monday morning.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff, they were sent to a crash on CTH F, east of CTH D in the Town of Seneca. Those that called 911 said that two vehicles were involved and there was significant injury. Personnel arrived on the scene around 8:05 a.m and found that a vehicle with one person inside was driving eastbound on CTH F when it crossed the centerline and hit a westbound vehicle that also had one person inside.

Both individuals were taken to a local hospital, one was taken by helicopter.

The crash is being investigated by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.