GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured after a Green Bay house fire on Sunday.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, at around 8 p.m., crews responded to reports of a fire at a home located in the 400 block of S. Webster Avenue.

Upon arrival, found smoke coming from the second story of the residence. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire which reportedly left around $25,000 worth of damage to the home.

Officials say two residents were treated and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Six people have been displaced.

The incident is under investigation at this time.