One shot, another hit by vehicle after incident on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Green Bay Police, two people were injured after an incident on the city’s east side.

The incident happened in the area of Acme St. and University Ave. around 10:13 p.m. on Thursday, May 27th. Police responded to a disturbance with shots fired and a vehicle assault.

Police located the person who had been hit by a vehicle and he sustained significant injury, while another person showed up at a hospital with gunshot injuries and was found out to be involved in the incident.

Both people have significant injuries but are non-life-threatening at this time. They continue to receive treatment at a local hospital.

All people involved in the incident are known to each other and there is no active threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and charges on those involved are expected to be referred to the Brown County DA in the coming days.


