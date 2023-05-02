MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin are investigating a dangerous scene in which a vehicle crashed into the back of a school bus Monday morning and injured two people.

In a release from the Milwaukee Police Department, at 8:54 a.m., a car driving recklessly in the 6700 block of North 80th Street crashed into a school bus injuring a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy.

Police say the 15-year-old was inside the car that hit the bus and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 11-year-old was on the bus and was treated at a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Officials say the car that hit the bus was stolen and multiple people left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The Milwaukee Police Department says it is now looking for suspects but does not know who they are or how many there might be.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will provide updates on this story if more information is released.