Two people injured in Sheboygan Co. car accident

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are injured after a crash in Sheboygan County Wednesday evening.

Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:25 p.m. for a vehicle accident that happened on State Highway 28 at State Highway 144. A vehicle was traveling Westbound on State Highway 144 and failed to yield right of way at the intersection if State Highway 28.

A southbound vehicle was hit by the westbound vehicle and both occupants, who are minors, were injured. One person was trapped inside and needed to be extracted, the passenger was taken to Children’s Hospital by Flight for Life and the driver was taken to another local hospital. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

