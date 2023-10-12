CICERO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning in Outagamie County left two people trapped and seriously injured.

According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 8:57 a.m. to the area of State Highway 47 and Brugger Road in Cicero for reports of a rolled-over vehicle.

Officials say a truck was reportedly headed south on State Highway 47 before it left the roadway and crashed into a field. When they arrived on the scene, deputies say they found the truck lying on its roof with two people trapped inside.

The Nichols Fire Department was then called in to help remove the people from the truck. Both people appeared to suffer serious injuries and one was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance and the other taken by helicopter.

No more information is available at this time and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is under investigation.