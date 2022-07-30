GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good lifejacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning.
According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of an overturned kayak with two people hanging on the side of the kayak. Officials confirmed that both individuals were not wearing life jackets.
A rescue boat was subsequently launched and able to quickly locate the overturned kayak.
Upon reaching the kayak, authorities took both kayakers aboard and secured the kayak so it could be towed.
After arriving on shore, the kayakers were assessed for injuries and hypothermia. No injuries were reported.
Following this incident, Oconto Fire & Rescue shared a list of best practices, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, when it comes to picking a safe and secure life jacket:
- Some styles of lifejackets are not intended for weak or non-swimmers.
- Residents should read the labels provided on the jacket.
- To meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements, a recreational vessel must have a U.S. Coast Guard Approved lifejacket for each person aboard.
- Adult-sized lifejackets may not work for children. Child-size lifejackets are available.
- When worn correctly a foam-filled lifejacket will fit snugly, and will not allow the lifejacket to rise above the wearer’s chin or ears.
- Foam-filled lifejackets should be tested for wear and buoyancy at least once a year.
- Waterlogged, faded, or otherwise damaged lifejackets should be discarded.
- Inflatable lifejackets should be maintained per the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Most adults only need 7 to 12 pounds of buoyancy (31 to 53 Newton) to keep their heads above water.