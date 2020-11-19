UPDATE: Home deemed “uninhabitable” after fire in Fond Du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A home is uninabitable after a house fire early Thursday morning in Fond du Lac.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the home at 159 West Ardnt Street around 1:30 am Thursday morning.

Upon arrival crews saw heavy fire coming from the front of the home. One person was rescued by fire crews, treated at the scene and then transported to a local hosptial.

A second person was able to escape on their own and was also transported to the hospital.

Fire crews remain on scene at the home to extinguish any remaining fires.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

