Two people sent to the hospital following head-on crash near New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV)- Waupaca County Sheriffs released details of an accident on Highway 45, about two miles north of New London.

Authorities explain the accident occurred on Tuesday, December 28, around 5:16 p.m.

According to the release, the head-on crash involving two vehicles was caused by the Southbound car losing control and then crossing into the other lane. The car would then crash into a minivan that was heading North. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The crash is currently under investigation at this time by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details are available.