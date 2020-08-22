Two people seriously injured in Outagamie County motorcycle crash

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle appears to have struck two others in Outagamie County on Saturday morning.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway PP in the Town of Center at about 10:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found three motorcycles involved. The Sheriff’s Office reports that it appears the third motorcycle struck the other two as they were slowing to make a turn onto County Highway PP to attend a local rally.

A man was transported to a hospital by Theda Star Medical helicopter and a woman was transported via ambulance. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says both suffered serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of those involved are not being released at this time. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

