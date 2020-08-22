FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two people seriously injured in Outagamie County motorcycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle appears to have struck two others in Outagamie County on Saturday morning.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway PP in the Town of Center at about 10:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found three motorcycles involved. The Sheriff’s Office reports that it appears the third motorcycle struck the other two as they were slowing to make a turn onto County Highway PP to attend a local rally.

A man was transported to a hospital by Theda Star Medical helicopter and a woman was transported via ambulance. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says both suffered serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of those involved are not being released at this time. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons