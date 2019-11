OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Two people and two dogs are safe after a Friday morning structure fire in Oshkosh.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire in the 900 block of Monroe Street at around 5:20 a.m.

The first crews on scene reported smoke and fire showing through the garage door. The fire and smoke spread from the garage into the home, causing extensive heat and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation according to officials.