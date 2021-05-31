Two people sent to hospital following a car accident in Wescott

WESCOTT, Wis. (WFRV)- Two people were sent to the hospital following an accident in Shawano County.

On Monday, May 31, the Shawano County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident that occurred in the town of Wescott. The accident involved a moving vehicle that struck a parked car. The driver of the car was a 65-year-old male from Cecil. Sources say the driver has a medical issue that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The Cecil man struck a parked car and continued driving before crashing into a tree. The owner of the parked car, a 32-year-old female, was removing items from her car when it was hit.

The owner of the parked car was sent to Thedacare Shawano Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver was also transported to Thedacare Shawano Hospital, but for medical issues.

The crash is still under investigation and names will not be released at this time. Local Five will provide an update as new details emerge.