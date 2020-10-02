Two people without a home after house fire

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – 2 people will be without a home after a fire broke out, causing around $50,000 in damages Thursday night.

The Bellevue Fire Department responded to a fire on Moonrise Court around 9:30 pm on Thursday.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and conduct an investigation into the house fire. An initial investigation shows that the fire started in the roof/chimney area but an investigation is one going.

2 people will not have a home due to the extent of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The damages to the home are estimated to be around $50,000. The Bellevue Fire Department was assisted by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, De Pere Fire Department and Ledgeview Fire Department.

