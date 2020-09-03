GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Two people without a home after kitchen fire

VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire officials were called to a home at 600 Karen Lane Wednesday night for a kitchen fire that has left two people without a home.

Fire Officials arrived at the home and found smoke billowing out of the home, but were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire but were able to make it out of the home safely with no injuries reported by the fire department.

The two residents will be without a home due to fire damage. Fire officials estimate the damage to the home to be around $45,000.

The fire is still under investigation by the fire marshall’s office.

