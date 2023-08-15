FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two pets are dead after a residential fire on the 100 block of West Scott Street in the City of Fond du Lac.

According to a release, crews from the Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue were sent to the residence shortly after 6:45 p.m. for a report of a fire in a two-story single-family home.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire showing from a first-floor window and heavy smoke emitting from the entire building.

Crews quickly knocked the fire down from the outside and made an interior fire attack, extinguishing the flames. They then searched the building for occupants but found none.

Heavy smoke and water damage were reported throughout the building. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, and no other structures were damaged.

There were no injuries reported, but unfortunately, the Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue says that two pets perished in the fire.

Alliant Energy helped on the scene to secure electric and gas utilities, while the Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

No additional details were provided.