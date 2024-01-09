FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Two officers from southern Wisconsin were sent to the hospital after a vehicle lost control and slammed into them during Tuesday’s snowstorm.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. when an officer and his partner were traveling southbound on Commerce Park Drive near Cottonwood Drive in the city of Fitchburg.

A vehicle traveling northbound on Commerce Park Drive lost control and smashed into the police squad car head-on. The officers attempted to avoid the oncoming vehicle by driving towards the curb.

Both officers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged. The driver who hit the police vehicle had minor injuries but was not transported to a nearby hospital.

The weather was a factor in the crash, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident involving officers.