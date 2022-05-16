GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction is underway on West Mason Street, as two recognizable businesses will have new locations.

Arby’s and Scooter’s Coffee are the two businesses that construction has started on. The location is on West Mason Street, right across from Burlington.

On Scooter’s website, it mentions that the location is ‘Coming Soon’. This will be Scooter’s third location in Green Bay. The two other locations are East Mason Street and Oneida Street.

Local 5 reached out to Arby’s multiple times regarding the new location. Currently, Arby’s has a location right across the street from the ongoing construction. There is no information on Arby’s website, as only the current location is listed.

There was no information on when the construction will be completed. This story will be updated if more information is provided.