GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Two popular restaurant chains under construction on Green Bay’s east side

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving along East Mason Street near the East Town Mall may have noticed two new buildings taking shape.

The two restaurants are Chiptole and Cousins Subs and will be located next to each other.

The Cousins Subs location will be the fourth location in Brown County. The other three locations are:

  • 2901 Ramada Way – Green Bay
  • 2583 West Mason Street – Green Bay
  • 1186 Mountabin Bay Drive – Pulaski

This new Chipotle will be Brown County’s second location. The only one is currently on South Oneida Street in Green Bay. There are two other locations in Appleton.

On both Cousins Subs and Chipotle’s websites, there is no information on the expected opening date for either location.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation challenge or no challenge 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 - lets go play the chiefs

GBN 11/3/21 - Rodgers tests positive for Covid

Keys to the Game vs Chiefs