Two popular restaurant chains under construction on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving along East Mason Street near the East Town Mall may have noticed two new buildings taking shape.

The two restaurants are Chiptole and Cousins Subs and will be located next to each other.

The Cousins Subs location will be the fourth location in Brown County. The other three locations are:

2901 Ramada Way – Green Bay

2583 West Mason Street – Green Bay

1186 Mountabin Bay Drive – Pulaski

This new Chipotle will be Brown County’s second location. The only one is currently on South Oneida Street in Green Bay. There are two other locations in Appleton.

On both Cousins Subs and Chipotle’s websites, there is no information on the expected opening date for either location.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.