GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents were removed from their home after a Sunday morning fire.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, at around 8:13 a.m., crews responded to a home, located at the 1600 block Eastman Avenue, for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews said they found heavy fire in the rear exterior of the home, including on a shed, and vehicle located in the yard.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within and completed the overhaul within 30 minutes of their arrival. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Two occupants were removed from their home due to the fire. They are currently being helped by the American Red Cross.

Officials estimate the fire caused around $20,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The incident remains under investigation at this time.