GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A few changes are coming in the near future for Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay as a few rides will not be coming back.

Bay Beach’s Manager Jason Arnoldi says that the Sea Dragon ride will not be coming back. Sea Dragon has been at the amusement park for roughly a decade, but the necessary repairs for the ride are too costly.

Guests will also not be able to ride the Chairplane for at least this upcoming season due to a crack in the steel structure, Arnoldi says.

The Chairplane, which has been at the park since 2009, might be repaired and brought back in the future.

Arnoldi stated that Chairplane will be replaced by a ride called the Nebula. In addition to those changes, the Bumper Cars will also be getting brand-new cars.

Bay Beach Amusement Park is slated to open on May 6.