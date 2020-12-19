Two right lanes blocked on I-41 NB at WIS 125 following crash

SATURDAY 12/19/2020 1:43 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting both right lanes on I-41 northbound at WIS 125, near the City of Appleton are blocked following a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to the WisDOT, just before 1:30 p.m., a crash occurred causing both lanes on I-41 northbound I-41 NB to be temporarily closed at Prospect Avenue due to the crash.

Authorities expect a one-hour duration period before the lanes reopen.



Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.