Two Rivers alpaca farm prepared to celebrate National Alpaca Farms Day

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – People may still need to practice social distancing, but alpacas don’t.

National Alpaca Farms Day is right around the corner and one farm in Two Rivers is ready to celebrate.

London-Dairy Alpacas will be celebrating this weekend.

People can meet some new fuzzy friends and take pictures all while promoting Wisconsin agriculture.

“The alpacas will be loose on the grounds,” Kevin Stoer tells WFRV Local 5. “You’ll have a chance to try and take selfies with them. But I’m not saying they’re always up for selfies.”

The idea behind the event is to get up close with the animals to be able to view them and see how they act.

