Two Rivers alpaca farm welcomes guests in honor of National Alpaca Day

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A local alpaca farm opened up is opening its doors and welcoming residents to get up close and personal with several alpacas in celebration of National Alpaca Day.

The farm known as LondonDairy Alpacas is located at 6827 State Highway 147, in Two Rivers, and are inviting guests from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 27 to meet, pet, and feed alpacas.

The organization says the event is free and guests will be able to interact with several alpacas as they roam the property.

LondonDairy Alpacas official Laura Prellwitz shares, “I think a lot of people are just spending a lot of time indoors and on video games, this is a chance for them to get out and visit a real working farm and interact with the animals.”

According to farmers, alpacas are native to South America and have only been in North America for about 30 years. They are said to be primarily raised for their fleece coats; the softer wool used for yarn and the coarser wool used for shoe and boot insoles, socks, hats, and mittens.

Latest Stories