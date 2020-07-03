LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Two Rivers attic fire causes $30K in damages

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – An attic fire in Two Rivers was quickly extinguished early Friday morning.

The Two Rivers Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of 18th Street for a report of a possible structure fire at around 4:12 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the attic and quickly extinguished it.

Authorities say the fire was due to electrical wiring in the attic. The second floor and attic area were damaged by fire, smoke, and water. The first floor sustained water damage.

Two families and pets were in the residence at the time of the fire. No one was injured as a result of the incident. The Two Rivers Fire Department says the estimated dollar loss is about $30,000.

